Australia has publicly asked the Solomon Islands to “consider not signing” its draft security deal with the Chinese government, ramping up pressure on the Pacific country to ditch the controversial agreement.

Australian Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja made an unusual mid-election campaign visit to the Solomon Islands on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. He said he had conveyed Australia’s discomfort with the deal, which would see Chinese warships have a safe harbor in the region.

“We have asked Solomon Islands respectfully to consider not signing the agreement and to consult the Pacific family in the spirit of regional openness and transparency, consistent with our region’s security frameworks,” Seselja said in a statement.

It comes after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele on Tuesday about plans for an American embassy in the Pacific nation. The two officials also talked about “joint efforts to broaden and deepen engagement between our countries in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Tuesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in February that the U.S. planned to open an embassy in Honiara, the island nation’s capital, in a bid to counter China’s influence. The U.S. currently has a consulate there.

Both the U.S. and Australia have ramped up a new diplomatic push directed at the Solomon Islands in the past week, sparked by a proposed deal between Beijing and Honiara which would allow the deployment of Chinese military in the event of domestic disturbance. The draft agreement would also allow China a safe harbor for its warships in the Solomon Islands, just 2,000 kilometers from the Australian coast.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said security pact was based on “mutual benefit and equality” and it didn’t target a third party.

“Relevant countries should look at this in an objective manner, respect the sovereignty and independent choices made by China and Solomon Islands,” Zhao said at a regular news briefing Wednesday. “They should not instigate confrontation and sow discord among Pacific Island countries.”

The Solomon Islands in 2019 officially broke its ties with Taiwan, which last year culminated in violent anti-China protests and Beijing sending riot gear and police advisers to the island state.

A prominent lawmaker in the Solomon Islands said he warned the Australian government that a security deal was in the works between his country’s government and China and Canberra “did nothing about it.” In his statement Wednesday, Minister Seselja said he welcomed recent statements by the Solomon Islands’ leadership saying Australia remained their “security partner of choice.”

In a call between Sherman and Australia’s Kathryn Campbell, head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the U.S. diplomat “highlighted her concern about recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and discussed opportunities to continue collaborating with partners and allies to advance peace and stability in the region.”