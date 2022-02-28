North Korean leader Kim Jong Un moved closer to ticking another box on his wish list Monday, with state-run media saying the country had conducted “an important test” for developing a military reconnaissance satellite, a day after a missile launch was detected from the country.

At a rare ruling party congress in January last year, Kim announced a number of goals for further improving his impoverished country’s military as part of a five-year plan. The unusually detailed list of weapons capabilities included the development of military reconnaissance satellites “in the near future.”

In a short dispatch Monday, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency did not say what type of rocket had been tested Sunday, but Japan and South Korea said it had been an apparent ballistic missile fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang.

Sunday’s test helped to confirm the working accuracy of a high-definition photography system, a data-transmission system and attitude-control devices by “conducting vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on earth” with cameras loaded on the reconnaissance satellite, KCNA reported.

“The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite,” it added.

Two photos showing the Korean Peninsula as seen from space were released with the report.

Japan’s Defense Ministry on Monday said that it believed Sunday’s launch was a test of the military satellite Kim mentioned in his January 2021 address.

Last December, Kim directly told research and technology officials that he intended to liberally invest party funds into developing “North Korean-style” reconnaissance satellites that could constantly watch and respond to enemy military hubs and military movements, the Seoul-based Daily NK reported, citing unidentified sources.

North Korea was hit with international condemnation when it last launched a satellite into orbit in February 2016. Outside experts have questioned whether the North’s satellites have been working properly, with some calling the rocket launches thinly veiled attempts to master long-range missile technology.

Rockets used to put satellites into orbit employ much of the same technology as those types of ballistic missiles, technology Pyongyang is banned from using under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Jeffrey Lewis, a missile researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said the latest test “wasn’t a space launch.”

“Instead, it seems (North Korea) tested the camera on a missile fired on a suborbital trajectory,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the images released are very low resolution, similar to ones taken during past missile launches, and that it was unclear why the test had been conducted this way.

“It does, however, remind us that Kim Jong Un committed to launching a military reconnaissance satellite at the last meeting of the Worker’s Party Congress,” Lewis said. “In general, it confirms that we should expect a North Korean space launch sooner or later.”

Sunday’s test also came as the world remained fixated on Ukraine and the Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi called the launch “a threat to the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community” and an “unacceptable” violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions as the world grapples with the Ukraine crisis.

Kishi said that the rocket had fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast, and was believed to have traveled about 300 km, hitting a maximum altitude of 600 km.

“It’s clear that North Korea is rapidly and steadily improving its related technologies and operational capabilities, and this cannot be tolerated or overlooked,” he said.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House also condemned the launch, expressing “deep concern and grave regret” and criticizing the timing “when the world is making efforts to resolve the Ukraine war.”

Sunday’s launch came after the North conducted seven missile tests in January — the most ever in a single month for the isolated nation.

Prior to Sunday’s test, the North’s last launch was of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Jan. 30. Tokyo said the weapon has a range of 5,000 kilometers — putting all of Japan and the U.S. territory of Guam within striking distance. It was the first such test since November 2017. Both Japan and Guam are home to key U.S. military bases that would be used in any crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

The IRBM test came weeks after North Korea hinted at ending its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests while calling on Washington to drop what it said is a “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.

The remarks and launches have stoked concern that Kim may be opening the door to tests of increasingly powerful weapons after years of focusing on less provocative launches.

Amid concerns that the Ukraine crisis could take Washington’s focus off the North Korean nuclear threat, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied this would be the case last month, saying that the United States can “walk and chew gum at the same time” even as it faces down other global challenges.

Experts say the pace of tests is likely to continue according to Kim’s schedule, regardless of the world’s focus on the conflict in Ukraine.

“North Korea is not going to do anyone the favor of staying quiet while the world deals with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Pyongyang has an ambitious schedule of military modernization. The Kim regime’s strength and legitimacy have become tied to testing ever better missiles.”

Easley urged the U.S. “to show that it maintains strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific, including by responding sternly to Pyongyang’s provocations.”

Following the conclusion of a lengthy review of the United States’ North Korea policy earlier this year, U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said that his administration harbors no “hostile intent” toward Pyongyang and is prepared to meet “unconditionally” with a goal of “the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

But Kim has appeared uninterested in Biden’s pitch, condemning the U.S. offers as a “petty trick.”

Observers say the North Korean strongman has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear arsenal, as he believes it is key to his regime’s survival. Instead, he has ordered his regime to double down and prepare for a “long-term confrontation” with the United States.

In the near-term, Kim will have plenty of options to test his weapons, with a number of key anniversaries fast approaching.

The North has already begun preparations for an apparent military parade ahead of the important dates, according to the South Korean military, including the 110th birthday of Kim’s grandfather and the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15.

The regime has been known to stage shows of force on or around dates marking every fifth or 10th anniversary, and military parades have often been employed to unveil powerful new weapons.