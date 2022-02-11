U.S. President Joe Biden says he has done a “deep dive” on four potential Supreme Court nominees thus far and intends to choose one who won’t be “ideological” and can win votes from Senate Republicans.

So far, Biden has dug in with “thorough background checks” on four candidates to look for anything that would disqualify them, he said in a Thursday interview with NBC News. He did not say whether the four people he’s studied make up part or all of his short list for the nomination.

The U.S. leader said he’s confident that any pick he makes will be able to win Republican votes because “I’m not looking to make an ideological choice.” He’s looking to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer with someone who has “an open mind who understands the Constitution, interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.”

Biden is considering his choice with input from senators from both parties. He’s meeting Thursday with the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, while he and aides have been speaking with Senate Republicans about the process.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, said Thursday he received a call from a White House legal counsel about the court vacancy. Two other Republican moderates who have been supportive of some of Biden’s lower court judicial nominees, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said last week that Biden called them personally to get their input.

“As he considers deeply qualified potential nominees for the Supreme Court, the president and his team have had conversations with lawmakers from both parties this week and last, in good faith, to hear their perspectives about the process,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

The administration’s GOP outreach efforts extend to the Senate Judiciary Committee that will consider the nomination as early as next month if Biden keeps to his timetable of naming a nominee by the end of this month.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and senior panel member, said last week he spoke with White House Counsel Dana Remus, using the opportunity to plug U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs, who hails from his home state, as a possible high court nominee. Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, said Thursday he also spoke to Remus.

Biden has committed to nominate the first Black woman to the high court, following through on a promise he made as he battled for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Just before Thursday’s meeting, Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin repeated his hope that Biden can find a nominee who can get Republican votes. “I think it’s good for the Senate and good for the Supreme Court if we have a bipartisan vote,” he said on MSNBC.

Durbin said he’s keeping “an open mind” about Biden’s choice and wants to give the president the leeway to do that on his own. Still, he’s anxious for Biden to make a decision so that the committee can get to work.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed” that Biden can keep to his end-of-February deadline for announcing a nominee, he said. “I want him to do the right thing, I want him to take the time to do it well, but I’m anxious, so the committee I’m sure will communicate that to the president. We want to get started.”