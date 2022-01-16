The helpless dependence on men that society has forced on women down the ages has shriveled many a female soul. We see it at work in the 11th-century “The Tale of Genji,” the world’s oldest novel, written by court lady Murasaki Shikibu (c.978-c.1014).

The Third Princess, a character from Murasaki Shikibu’s ‘The Tale of Genji,’ as an ukiyo-e by Suzuki Harunobu, c. 1766. | GIFT FROM JAMES A. MICHENER, 1991. HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART / PUBLIC DOMAIN

The irrepressible Genji is forcing himself on a young woman who is under his protection as a kind of foster-daughter. To characterize Genji based on this one episode would be to do him an injustice. He is in fact kind, sympathetic, exquisitely sensitive, wondrously artistic and as loved as he is loving, though prone to inexcusable excesses. The woman “was stunned … she was sobbing helplessly.”

Regaining self-control, he ventures this observation: “Ladies must often depend on men who are nothing to them — it is the way of the world.”

So it was — in his remote time and on into ours, to a decreasing extent of late we hope.

The long peace of Genji’s Heian Period (794-1185) grew brittle and crumbled at last. The soft, cultured aristocracy gave way to a warrior class that dominated the next five centuries. Man’s lot was harsh; woman’s, harsher. No chivalric tradition smoothed her path. Then came Japan’s next great peace, the Edo Period (1603-1868). Peace, yes, but the samurai class and samurai ethics, incongruous anachronisms, survived. The defining virtue was readiness, even eagerness, to face and inflict death.

Peace spawned “pleasure quarters.” All cities and most towns had at least one — walled enclaves that turned commercial sex into an art form. Courtesans were slaves in golden cages. It was a rigid hierarchy they ascended, beauty and artistic accomplishments the keys to success, those at the top worshipped as we do our modern celebrities.

Osaka novelist Ihara Saikaku (1642-93) loved the quarters and knew them intimately. Many of his stories are set there. One, published in his “Tales of Samurai Honor,” opens on this lugubrious note: “A woman drifting along the river of love shares her floating pillow with a thousand men; multitudes taste her crimson lips.”

“A courtesan named Teika in the pleasure quarter of Shimonoseki had less than one year left of her contract” — she was going home! Fate, however, decreed otherwise. She falls in love with a client, who falls in love with her, and all would have been well, perhaps, had the client’s situation been other than what he at last confesses it to be.

He has killed a friend, “for a good reason,” unspecified, and is on the run from the friend’s son, bent on revenge.

He must lay low, he says; his visits to her must stop. Teika understands. It is the way of the world, the uncertain “floating world.” Time passes. Another client, another love — again, mutual. Teika more or less forgets the first man. “But this,” Saikaku explains, “was not mere callousness, for it is common in this world for women … to bend gracefully to the occasion.”

Imagine Teika’s distress when she learns that her second love is the very man seeking the life of her first love! Deep in hiding, the fugitive is found; the swordplay begins; suddenly Teika comes running up. Flinging herself between the two combatants, she dies a true warrior’s death, courtesan though she is.

“Even though they had been fighting for their very lives, the men stopped to grieve and weep for her. Then, with her lifeless body in full view,” they resumed the fray, each dying by the other’s sword.

What would Genji have thought, hearing that tale? Everything in it is alien to his world — swords, murder, revenge, self-sacrifice. It would have seemed as bizarre to him as it does to us.

The centuries roll on, transforming this, preserving that. In 1955-56, novelist Fumio Niwa published “The Buddha Tree.” It is set in a rural Buddhist temple, its ancient traditions shuddering under the impact of war and a gutted but slowly stirring postwar economy. The temple priest, Soshu, is a good but weak man. Among his parishioners are Yamaji, peasant-born but risen to wealth on the strength of shrewd speculations and raw nerve — a crude and bullying lump of flesh — and his kept woman, Tomoko, a study in feminine tragedy.

Her dependence on Yamaji was arranged by her mother. Tomoko, a war widow with a small daughter, is financially helpless. She’s a cultured and sensitive lady. Those qualities make her a skilled practitioner of tea ceremony but will not earn her daily bread. The old lady meant well. Yamaji had been a business associate of her late husband’s.

He is not, by his own or by society’s lights, evil. He is unstinting with money. He lodges Tomoko in comfort, dresses her with elegance, sees to all her and her daughter’s material needs, insisting in return on only one thing: “Your body’s mine to use in whatever way I like.” Hasn’t he earned it? Hasn’t he paid for it?

Tomoko reflects bitterly on “the misery her sex forced on her.” But wasn’t it at least partly her own fault? Other women took jobs as housekeepers, maids, geisha — “but for a woman who kept a maid to turn herself into one overnight… would need real courage,” which she lacks. Her love for the priest, and his for her — might that save her? It might, but the priest himself lacks courage. The temple is the only world he knows. To run away with Tomoko into an unknown, unknowable future, enduring poverty, ostracism, possibly starvation, would be more than reckless, it would be irresponsible, for he too has a small child to raise, not to mention an endangered temple to maintain.

Tomoko rebels. She tells Yamaji she is leaving him. He is incredulous. “Childish nonsense,” he snaps. “Don’t you remember how glad your mother was when I came along?” He poses the telling question: “Do you have the courage to give up this life? How do you suppose you’ll make a living?”

It’s the rock on which she founders. Single mothers in our own day wage a desperate and sometimes losing battle for survival. Half a century and more earlier, in an economy shattered by war and even less open to the advancement of women than ours now, we may suppose it was worse. Tomoko yields. What else can she do?

Michael Hoffman’s latest book is “Cipangu, Golden Cipangu: Essays in Japanese History.”