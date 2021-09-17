The race to choose the next Liberal Democratic Party leader officially kicked off Friday, with four contenders vying to become Japan’s 100th prime minister at a time when the country is tiptoeing its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and facing increasing security threats from neighboring countries.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, have put their names forward while Seiko Noda, the party’s deputy secretary-general, made an 11th hour entry into the race the day before the campaign began after securing endorsements from 20 lawmakers.

Voting will take place on Sept. 29. During the less than two-week campaign period, the four contenders will take part in a marathon of debates, online town hall meetings and television appearances.

A total of 766 votes — 383 from LDP lawmakers and 383 from rank-and-file members — will be up for grabs. If none of the candidates earn a majority in the first round, the top two contenders will advance to a runoff, which will take place immediately afterward and be decided with votes from 383 lawmakers and 47 prefectural representatives.

There is no clear front-runner and it is getting more plausible that a runoff will be needed to ultimately determine a winner. Although only LDP lawmakers and some rank-and-file members are eligible to vote, the contest to effectively determine the nation’s next leader will surely be closely watched by the public both domestically and abroad.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi at a kick-off ceremony in Tokyo on Friday | KYODO

The four candidates each held ceremonies Friday morning to start their election campaign. They are also scheduled to take part in a joint public speaking event organized by the party and a news conference in the afternoon.

“I want to move Japan forward by pushing a heavy door that is in front of us open once again,” said Kono, whose team was the first to submit the necessary paperwork to participate in the race Friday morning.

At his ceremony, Kishida declared he is the leader “who is needed in the current times” and vowed to restore trust in the LDP and national unity that has been tested by the pandemic.

Takaichi expressed her determination to emerge victorious in the leadership fight and showed gratitude toward her supporters. Over 90 lawmakers and representatives of lawmakers attended her rally. Takaichi described them as her “strongest allies,” united in the same ideals of state and economic policies, regardless of their factions.

Noda made clear she stands for the vulnerable members of society and values tolerance, arguing that politics “should no be carried out by powerful leaders” but rather by leaders with citizens’ best interests in mind. She said she will be mindful of the public sentiment in policymaking.

This year’s presidential election was originally set to determine the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving leader. Abe decided to step down due to health reasons during his final term as party president in August 2020, paving the way for his right-hand man and chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, to serve the remainder of Abe’s term.

From left: The LDP’s deputy secretary-general Seiko Noda, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, vaccine chief Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida | KYODO

Suga had been eager to run in the leadership contest and defy detractors who labeled him a caretaker prime minister. However, a series of missteps on COVID-19, including forging ahead with the Olympics despite public opposition, along with several LDP losses in byelections and regional elections, have tarnished Suga’s reputation.

The final straw may have originated with Kishida’s intrepid campaign promise to slap term limits of up to three consecutive years on party executives. That move took direct aim at LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, who has served in that position for more than five years and has been criticized for favoring his allies and managing party affairs in a heavy-handed manner.

In acts of desperation to salvage support, Suga attempted to reshuffle the party’s executive lineup and contemplated calling a snap election to postpone the leadership race. But those would-be moves were met with disdain from Suga’s fellow lawmakers. Unable to execute his rights of personnel management and the dissolution of the Lower House, the Suga administration’s approval sank to the point of no return.

The next party leader will immediately be challenged by an assortment of political problems: COVID-19 response, diplomacy and staggering national debt, to name a few.

With a general election looming this fall, the winner bears enormous responsibility as a party leader to maintain the LDP’s majority in the House of Representatives by ensuring the cooperation of its junior partner, Komeito, and appealing to unaffiliated voters.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to lawmakers in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato notified the Diet affairs chiefs Friday afternoon that an extraordinary session would be convened on Oct. 4 to nominate the new prime minister. The top government spokesperson told reporters Thursday a general election will not take place before Lower House members’ terms expire on Oct. 21, meaning the vote could take place as late as Nov. 28.

Japan’s allies and rivals are keeping close watch on the leadership election’s outcome with one critical question in mind: Can the next leader stick around and avoid another period of “revolving door” leadership in Tokyo.

The United States is especially worried about the possibility that Japan, a crucial ally in the Asia-Pacific region, could enter a phase of political instability amid security threats from North Korea and China.

“The LDP presidential race could control international affairs,” an LDP lawmaker who has contacts in Washington said shortly after Suga announced his intention to quit the party election.

Seiko Noda (center), the LDP’s deputy secretary-general, holds a kick-off ceremony in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO