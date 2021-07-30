A health ministry panel on Friday approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Britain’s AstraZeneca PLC for people age 40 and over in principle amid a vaccine supply shortage.

The government will supply the vaccine to local governments depending on their needs, and it plans to conduct safety research, possibly by Self-Defense Forces personnel, due to lingering concerns over rare side effects.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry granted fast-track approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine in May, but the government opted not to supply doses, taking into consideration reports of rare cases of blood clots among young people overseas.

In Britain, a government advisory body recommended people under 40 years of age get an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine based on rare cases of blood clots and low platelet counts.

Although Japan has not supplied the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically, the government has been donating the vaccine to such countries as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Vials containing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC | REUTERS



Japan’s inoculation drive currently employs the vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Also Friday, the ministry panel agreed to expand the eligible age range for the Moderna vaccine from people age 18 and older to those age 12 years and older.

The Moderna vaccine had been used in vaccination programs at workplaces but hit a supply bottleneck, and the central government’s supplies of the Pfizer vaccine have not been able to meet the pace of local governments’ inoculations.

Faced with criticism over its sluggish vaccine rollout, the government apparently shifted toward approving the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people age 40 and older, after having planned to supply the doses for only those age 60 or older.

Compared with the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which must be kept in freezers at temperatures as low as around minus 75 degrees Celsius, the AstraZeneca shot has the advantage of being storable in refrigerators between 2 C and 8 C.

AstraZeneca has licensed Japanese biotechnology company JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. to produce some doses, making it easier for Japan to supply the vaccine in the country.