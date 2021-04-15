A leading figure in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday that canceling this summer’s Tokyo Olympics could be an option if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

“If it’s impossible, then it should be called off,” LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, the No. 2 in the party, said on a TV program. “What is the point of the Olympics if it’s responsible for spreading infections? We will have to make a decision at that point.”

But Nikai also said that hosting the games is a “big opportunity” for Japan and that efforts should continue to ensure the success of the event.

Party heavyweight Nikai, a key backer of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, is known for his frank comments, which come as many other ruling party lawmakers have avoided discussing the hot button issue of a possible cancellation.

The world’s biggest sporting event has already been delayed by a year and is being held without international spectators.

Japan is grappling with rising coronavirus infections, with numbers trending higher in Tokyo after the government ended a state of emergency, and Osaka suffering a record number of cases.

The government is pushing ahead with preparations incorporating social distancing measures and restrictions on spectators for the games set to begin on July 23, with a scaled back torch relay under way.

Suga has vowed to stage a “safe and secure” Olympics and Paralympics, saying they will serve as a symbol of humankind’s triumph over the pandemic.

But public opinion is staunchly against going through with the games, with 39.2% of respondents in a recent Kyodo News poll saying they should be canceled and 32.8% saying they should be rescheduled.

“Canceling Olympics” was also trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday with nearly 300,000 tweets from users.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)



