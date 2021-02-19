The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said it would be willing to meet with Iran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal that President Donald Trump quit in 2018, a move that may be intended as a sign of good faith to leaders in Tehran after four years of hostility under Trump.

“The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Thursday. The P5+1 refers to the participants in the nuclear deal with Iran: China, Russia, France, the U.K., the U.S and Germany.

The offer is a politically risky effort by Biden’s administration to move past the standoff that developed during Trump’s term, when a slew of U.S. sanctions cratered Iran’s economy and infuriated other world leaders, who argued that the 2015 accord and the inspections regime it created effectively reined in Tehran’s nuclear program.

A State Department official, speaking to reporters on background, said the moves weren’t a concession to Iran but rather a concession to common sense. The official, who declined to say when a meeting might occur, said four years of “maximum pressure” under Trump had only brought Iran closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon.

In what may be seen as a sign of diplomatic goodwill, the U.S. said it’s lifting Trump-era travel restrictions on Iranian envoys that severely limited their movements in New York City. The envoys won’t be totally free to travel: A second U.S. official told reporters that earlier restrictions that predate Trump’s administration will remain in effect.

The officials denied that the U.S. moves were aimed at tempting Iran not to proceed on its threat to impose new limits by Feb. 21 on inspections by International Atomic Energy Agency monitors. One of the people said such moves would be a step backward while other countries are trying to move forward.

Although Biden campaigned on a pledge to restore U.S. participation in the nuclear accord that Trump abandoned, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that Iran must first resume compliance with the deal’s constraints on its nuclear program.

Blinken said that after Iran does so, the U.S. would seek to build a “longer and stronger” accord to address what he called “deeply problematic” issues. But, he emphasized, Iran needed to act first and any U.S. return may take a while. He didn’t set a timetable on the reduction of U.S. sanctions or a resumption of Iranian oil sales.

In a separate but related move on Thursday, the Biden administration reversed a Trump administration claim that it had reimposed — or “snapped back” — United Nations sanctions on Iran, according to a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council seen by Bloomberg News.

“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions due to Iran’s noncompliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting representative of the U.S. to the U.N.

The Biden administration’s moves drew quick fire from at least one key Republican. Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement that he found it “concerning the Biden administration is already making concessions in an apparent attempt to re-enter the flawed Iran deal. The Trump administration created leverage for President Biden on Iran — we should not squander that progress.”