The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 66 new coronavirus cases Monday, falling below 100 for the first time in a week.

The figure is based on 2,956 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stands at 26,550. The number of seriously ill patients fell by one from Sunday to 25.

Tokyo reported 108 and 207 cases Sunday and Saturday, respectively. The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed nationwide, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 86,633 as of 3 p.m. Monday, up by 3,619 from a week before.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 50 to 1,613. After Tokyo, Osaka had the most cases by prefecture, with 10,809, followed by Kanagawa at 7,136. The death toll was the highest in Tokyo, at 411, followed by Osaka, at 218, and Kanagawa at 143.

Last month, Tokyo lowered its alert level from the highest to second-highest level on its four-scale symbolic alert system, which now warns citizens to stay vigilant for a resurgence of infections.

As Tokyo’s situation has improved, the government has added the capital to its Go To Travel tourism subsidy campaign from this month. The capital will likely see more visitors, which would help tourism-related firms battered by the pandemic but could also increase the risk of infection.

