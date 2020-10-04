The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The figure was mostly based on 5,222 tests conducted on Thursday. The capital’s cumulative tally stands at 26,484.

The number of seriously ill patients increased by one from Saturday to 26. As of Saturday, 1,024 people were hospitalized and the capital had secured 2,640 beds for COVID-19 patients, including 150 for critically ill patients.

Tokyo reported 207 and 196 cases on Saturday and Friday, respectively. The weekly average of daily infections through Saturday was 180.9, according to the metropolitan government.

Last month, Tokyo lowered its alert level from the highest to second highest level on its four-scale symbolic alert system, which now warns citizens to stay vigilant for a resurgence of infections.

As Tokyo’s situation has calmed down a bit, the government added the capital to its Go To Travel subsidy tourism campaign from this month. The capital will likely see more visitors, which would help tourism-related firms battered by the pandemic but could also increase the risk of infection.

