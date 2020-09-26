The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Saturday it had confirmed 270 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital.

People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 62, while those in their 30s and 40s totaled 103, the metropolitan government said, adding that 6,452 tests were conducted.

Saturday’s daily tally pushed the total number of infections in the capital to 25,113.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo dipped by one from Friday to 29.

On Friday, coronavirus infections newly confirmed in Japan totaled 576, exceeding 500 for the first time in six days. Seven fatalities were reported, including four in Tokyo.

