Tokyo reported 116 new coronavirus cases Sunday, down from 181 a day earlier.

The positive confirmations came out of a total of 5,024 tests conducted.

The number of seriously ill patients remained at 27, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

Sunday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 21,722 with at least 369 deaths.

