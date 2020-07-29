Asia Pacific

China reports 101 new coronavirus cases, highest since mid-April

People sit on socially distanced chairs as they wait to undergo COVID-19 tests at a makeshift testing center in Dalian, China, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Reuters

SHANGHAI – China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, the highest in over three and a half months, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Around the world, countries have been battling an ebb and flow in coronavirus infections. China has moved quickly to stamp out eruptions by contact tracing and re-shuttering the affected areas.

Recently, many of the new infections have come from the far western region of Xinjiang, where 89 have been tallied for July 28. One was recorded in Beijing, while three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported 27 new asymptomatic patients for July 28, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

