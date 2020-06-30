Kanagawa reports 31 new COVID-19 cases as Tokyo tops 50 for fifth straight day

New cases of COVID-19 infections jumped to 31 in Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday, up from seven the previous day, the largest daily rise in a month, while neighboring Tokyo confirmed 54 cases, recording more than 50 for the fifth straight day.

Kanagawa saw the largest number of new cases since May 14, when 32 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is overseeing counter measures for the coronavirus in the central government, were set to meet later in the day to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the capital.

Local media also said that the Tokyo government will introduce its new monitoring criteria later Tuesday to alert Tokyoites of a possible second wave of infections.

Tokyo saw 58, 60 and 57 infections on Monday, Sunday and Saturday, respectively. Many of those are of workers at night-time entertainment establishments, such as host clubs and hostess bars.

Koike has said the recent rise in infections are mainly the product of increased testing, especially for workers in the night-time entertainment industry.