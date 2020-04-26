Tokyo records just 72 coronavirus cases Sunday, in lowest daily figure since April 1

Tokyo confirmed 72 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, the first time in 13 days that the number of cases fell into double digits, the metropolitan government reported.

The figure was the lowest since April 1, according to data posted to the government’s website.

While the number was below 100, it was not immediately known how many individuals were tested on the day. According to Tokyo Metropolitan Government data, on the first and second Sundays of this month, a significantly lower number of tests were conducted compared to other days.

The total number of infections in Tokyo is nearly 3,900, which comprises a quarter of the nation’s tally.

The nation had recorded more than 13,000 infections and at least 360 deaths as of Sunday morning.

With the Golden Week holiday season set to begin this week, the government has repeatedly warned people to avoid nonessential travel — especially between prefectures — to stop the spread of the virus further.