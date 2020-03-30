Tokyo announces 13 additional cases of coronavirus

Tokyo reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, a surprisingly low number following a string of days with ever-increasing numbers. The total for Tokyo is now 443.

There was one death Monday in the capital related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to nine.

The surge in infections in the past week has pushed Tokyo’s tally to the top of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

Gov. Yuriko Koike said at a news conference that a growing number of residents who work at night — mostly in bars, night clubs, live houses, karaoke bars and the like — are beginning to test positive. The city is also trying to trace individual cases back to their point of infection.

Of the people who have tested positive, 394 remain hospitalized, 16 of whom are suffering from severe symptoms. Forty patients have been discharged.

Koike in recent days has asked residents to stay indoors, work remotely if possible and avoid nonessential travel in hopes of preventing a major surge in cases that would necessitate a citywide lockdown. She called on residents Monday to practice similar behavior this week.