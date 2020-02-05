The Diamond Princess cruise ship is seen anchored off Yokohama Port, after a Hong Kong passenger who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, in Yokohama, on Tuesday evening. | REUTERS

At least 10 on quarantined Japanese cruise ship infected with coronavirus

STAFF REPORT

At least 10 passengers on a cruise ship quarantined near Yokohama were believed to have tested positive for a new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, NHK quoted the health ministry as saying on  Wednesday.

Passengers were asked to stay inside the cabin, NHK reported. 

The ship, the Diamond Princess, with more than 3,700 passengers and crew aboard, has been kept in quarantine at anchor off the coast of Yokohama since Monday after an 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong was found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.

