At least 10 on quarantined Japanese cruise ship infected with coronavirus

At least 10 passengers on a cruise ship quarantined near Yokohama were believed to have tested positive for a new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, NHK quoted the health ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Passengers were asked to stay inside the cabin, NHK reported.

The ship, the Diamond Princess, with more than 3,700 passengers and crew aboard, has been kept in quarantine at anchor off the coast of Yokohama since Monday after an 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong was found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.