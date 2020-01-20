Creativity and perseverance for a sustainable future

The pollution caused by marine plastic litter has generated global attention in recent years. At the G20 Osaka Summit in June, countries agreed to take strong action to prevent and significantly reduce discharges of plastic litter and microplastics to the oceans, having adopted the “Osaka Blue Ocean Vision.” In Japan, plastic waste has been damaging its beautiful coasts and troubled local communities. In an effort to conserve the environment, communities and businesses in Japan are taking measures, ranging from cleanup activities to the development and spread of eco-friendly substitutes for plastic.

