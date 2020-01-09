Trump pulls back from war with Iran

President Donald Trump pulled back from the brink of war with Iran on Wednesday, saying that Tehran appeared to be “standing down” after firing missiles — without causing casualties — at U.S. troops based in Iraq.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House, Trump emphasized there were “no Americans harmed” in the ballistic missile salvo aimed at two bases on Wednesday.

While he promised to immediately impose “punishing” new economic sanctions on Tehran, Trump welcomed signs the Islamic republic “appears to be standing down” in the tit-for-tat confrontation.

The comments cooled what threatened to become an uncontrolled boiling over of tensions after Trump ordered the killing last Friday of a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

The president, facing both an impeachment trial in Congress and a tough re-election in November, defended his targeting of a man seen by many as Iran’s second-most-influential official.

Soleimani, a national hero at home, was “the world’s top terrorist” and “should have been terminated long ago,” Trump said.

And although Trump ended his remarks with a call for peace, he opened by stating that he would never allow Iran to procure a nuclear weapon.

For his part, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expressed support for a decision by the United States to make a measured response to Iranian missiles strikes on U.S. troops in Iraq.

“Japan has been urging all parties involved to exercise self-restraint so it’s our stance that we support the restrained response (by the United States),” Abe told reporters at his office.

“We will continue to make all possible diplomatic efforts to ease and stabilize the situation” in the Middle East, Abe said.

The U.S.-Iran friction has made it a complex challenge for Japan to balance its friendly ties with Iran and its security alliance with the United States.

As Japan relies on the Middle East for about 90 percent of its crude oil imports, stability in the region is of utmost concern. Tokyo plans to send Self-Defense Forces personnel to areas in the region that exclude the Strait of Hormuz to gather intelligence for the safe navigation of Japan-related commercial ships.

A Japanese government source said Wednesday Abe may cancel a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Saturday due to the spike in tensions.

Iran’s missile attack on Wednesday targeted the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Irbil, both of which house American and other foreign troops from a U.S.-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State jihadi group.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who earlier promised “revenge” for Soleimani, called the missiles a “slap in the face” against the United States.

He indicated there was more to come.

“The question of revenge is another issue,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Iraq’s military said it also sustained no casualties. But the strike highlighted the difficult position of Iraq, caught in an ever-deepening conflict between Trump and Iran.

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, dismissed suggestions that Iran did not mean to kill Americans with the missile barrage.

“I believe, based on what I saw and what I know, is that they were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft and to kill personnel. That’s my own personal assessment,” Milley told reporters.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh rejected Iraq being a “battlefield for warring sides.”

The United States told the United Nations on Wednesday that the killing of Soleimani was self-defense and vowed to take additional action “as necessary” in the Middle East to protect U.S. personnel and interests.

In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said the United States also stands “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime.”

The killing of Soleimani was justified under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, wrote Craft in the letter, adding “the United States is prepared to take additional actions in the region as necessary to continue to protect U.S. personnel and interests.”

Under Article 51, countries are required to “immediately report” to the Security Council any measures taken in exercising the right of self-defense. The United States used Article 51 to justify taking action in Syria against Islamic State militants in 2014.

Craft said Soleimani’s death and U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Dec. 29 against an Iran-backed militia group were “in response to an escalating series of armed attacks in recent months by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran-supported militias on U.S. forces and interests in the Middle East.”

She said the aim was to deter Iran from conducting or supporting attacks and degrade its ability to conduct attacks.

Iran also justified its action under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter in a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. The U.S. letter to the U.N. Security Council arrived after Iran’s letter, diplomats said.

Iran’s U.N. ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, wrote that Tehran “does not seek escalation or war” after exercising its right to self-defense by taking a “measured and proportionate military response targeting an American air base in Iraq.”

“The operation was precise and targeted military objectives thus leaving no collateral damage to civilians and civilian assets in the area,” Ravanchi wrote.

“Seriously warning about any further military adventurism against it, Iran declares that it is determined to continue to, vigorously and in accordance with applicable international law, defend its people, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity against any aggression,” he said.

Iran has full respect for the sovereignty of Iraq, he added.

Iran has powerful militia allies in Iraq and they said they intended to take revenge for Friday’s U.S. drone attack, in which top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis died alongside Soleimani.

Muhandis was the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi, a military network incorporated into the Iraqi state whose factions are backed by Tehran.

Late on Wednesday, two rockets fired by unidentified forces landed in the high-security Green Zone, where U.S. and other embassies are located, security sources said.

The brazenness of Iran’s ballistic missile strike was unusual.

But as the dust settled, it appeared that Iran’s attack — coming soon after the burial of Soleimani at a funeral in front of vast crowds — might have been more symbolic than anything.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif indicated Iran was satisfied for now.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” Zarif said on Twitter.

Reflecting deep concerns among Trump’s domestic opponents, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives scheduled a vote for Thursday on limiting the Republican president’s ability to wage war against Iran without congressional approval.

“The president has made clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve de-escalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region,” House speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

But U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted the United States has restored some deterrence against Iran in the wake of the Soleimani killing.

“But we will see. Time will tell,” Esper said.

The apparent de-escalation in Iran did not remove pressure from approximately 5,200 U.S. troops stationed across Iraq, where they face pro-Iranian Shiite militias and political opposition.

Paramilitary chief Qais al-Khazali — blacklisted as a “terrorist” by the U.S. — said his side’s response to the United States “will be no less than the size of the Iranian response.”

But U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told “CBS Evening News,” “We’re receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages to those very same militias not to move against American targets or civilians.”

Angered at the U.S. drone strike, the Iraqi parliament has called for expulsion of American troops, sparking embarrassing confusion at the Pentagon over how to respond.