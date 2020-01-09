Ghosn breaks silence but offers little new info in first appearance since fleeing Japan

Ahead of a hotly anticipated news conference by Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, expectations had been running high that the ousted Nissan chief would drop the names of high-ranking Japanese government officials he alluded to as being behind his astonishing downfall.

However, during the marathon news conference in Beirut that stretched more than two hours, Ghosn — at times rambling — slammed the Japanese automaker and prosecutors, but revealed little new information, deflating the prospect that his first chance to say his piece since his November 2018 arrest would be chock full of bombshells.

If anything, the news conference was a master class in chaos, with reporters shouting questions over one another in four different languages — English, French, Portuguese and Arabic — in a packed conference room.

Ghosn did at one point name individuals at Nissan who he said had been behind his takedown, but those had already been revealed in court documents. In terms of high-ranking Japanese government officials, he flatly said he didn’t think they were part of it.

“I don’t personally think the top level (of the Japanese government) was involved,” he said, absolving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in particular.

At the outset of the news conference, he also shot down the hopes of reporters eager to shed light on one intriguing aspect of his story: How exactly did he escape Japan and end up in Lebanon.

Still, Ghosn managed to hold court before the anxious reporters, laying into Japan and his former employer, in particular — something that he had been prevented from doing since his initial arrest.

He gave detailed accounts of his alleged mistreatment while he was held at the Tokyo Detention Center, claiming he had been interrogated day and night without lawyers with prosecutors repeatedly pressuring him to confess to charges of financial misconduct.

He lambasted Nissan and Japanese judicial systems with incendiary adjectives like “brutal,” “inhumane” and “anachronistic.” At one point, he even invoked Japan’s sneak attack on Pearl Harbor to describe his ordeal.

“I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my family and my friends,” Ghosn said. “I did not escape justice. I fled injustice and political persecution.”

The news conference, the first since he was arrested 14 months ago in Tokyo, marked an extraordinary juncture in the corporate crime drama involving one of the most powerful auto executives — with a staggering plot twist that some said was akin to a Hollywood blockbuster.

Ghosn jumped bail and fled to Beirut in late December, saying shortly afterward that he was dismayed by the “rigged Japanese justice system” where “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied.”

He reportedly hid in a large black case that was too big to fit into the airport’s X-ray machines, and was smuggled out of the country via a private jet with assistance from a team of professionals on Dec. 29 from Osaka to Beirut via Istanbul.

Ghosn focused on his claims of why he was driven out of the top post at Nissan. However, he did note that the escape that fleeing Japan “was the most difficult decision” of his life.

“For 17 years I was a role model in Japan. All of a sudden prosecutors in Japan (characterized me as a) ‘cold, greedy, dictator’,” Ghosn said. “It’s wrong, I like Japan, I like the people of Japan. Why Japan is repaying me with evil, for the good that I did to the country, I don’t understand.”

With his Japanese lawyers telling him that he might not face trial until 2021 and would continue to be prevented from seeing his wife as part of bail conditions, Ghosn was compelled to find a way out of Japan — even if that meant breaking the law.

“It’s not very difficult to come to the conclusion (that) ‘you’re going to die in Japan or you’re going to have to get out,'” he said.

He said that since his November 2018 arrest, he had been treated as a “terrorist” by Japanese authorities.

Still, at the same time, Ghosn affirmed his affection for Japan and the Japanese people, claiming regular citizens on the street remain sympathetic to his plight.

Ghosn had previously attempted to hold a news conference while he was out on bail last April, but was rearrested before it could be held. Even after his release, his legal team in Japan apparently dissuaded him from doing so, for fear of putting himself in further legal jeopardy.

He briefly floated the idea of holding a news conference to coincide with the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Osaka last June, but that also did not come to fruition.

Tokyo prosecutors last year charged the 65-year-old, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, with falsifying his income by ¥9.1 billion over an eight-year period. Ghosn’s legal team insists the former CEO, who claimed the money would be paid after his retirement, didn’t receive any unreported compensation and that Nissan never committed to pay him.

Ghosn is also accused of making Nissan shoulder the cost of his personal losses from currency derivative trading as well as expropriating its subsidiary’s money to a Saudi firm and an Omani distributor, some of which was diverted to him for his personal gain. The defense team has contended that Nissan suffered no losses and that the payments to those parties were legal.

The defense previously alleged that the French government, Renault’s largest individual stakeholder, notified Japan in January 2018 that it was pushing for Nissan and Renault to merge.

But Ghosn told Wednesday’s news conference that he believed he had skillfully balanced the French firm’s expectations for a merger between the two firms and the desire for autonomy from Nissan’s management in Japan.

After talks between Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and its French counterpart failed, Ghosn’s defense claimed that Nissan had formed a clandestine task force in March 2018 to find dirt on the auto titan — in a bid to eventually oust him.

The group was spearheaded by Hitoshi Kawaguchi, Nissan’s senior vice president at the time; Hidetoshi Imazu, then Nissan’s auditor; and Masakazu Toyoda, a former METI vice minister of international affairs, according to his defense team. They allegedly consulted with prosecutors to conduct an investigation to find misconduct that could be used to prosecute Ghosn.

The prosecutors, the defense claimed, also exploited Japan’s new plea bargaining law to obtain false testimony from individuals, including Hari Nada, Nissan’s senior vice president, against Ghosn and ignored wrongdoing by other executives of the carmaker.

Even though Japan’s ambassador to Lebanon, Takeshi Okubo, has asked Lebanese President Michel Aoun to assist Japan in the case, it is unlikely that Ghosn will be extradited back to Japan. The two countries have no extradition agreement.

After Ghosn’s news conference wrapped up, Justice Minister Masako Mori held her own unusual late-night briefing, saying the fallen auto titan should have stood trial if he truly wished to vindicate himself in Japan.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors’ Office also issued a statement, criticizing Ghosn and saying that he “has only himself to blame for being arrested and detained for approximately 130 days.”

“Defendant Ghosn was deemed a high flight-risk, which is obvious from the fact that he actually fled and illegally departed from the country.”

