Liberal Democrats' leader Jo Swinson poses for a photo during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London while on the general election campaign trail in London Wednesday. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. | AARON CHOWN / PA / VIA AP

World / Politics

U.K. Liberal Democrats could back Labour to force second Brexit vote

Reuters

LONDON – The leader of Britain’s pro-European Liberal Democrats has suggested she could work with the opposition Labour party to stop Brexit if it removed its leader in the event of a hung Parliament after next week’s election.

Jo Swinson repeated her pledge not to put either the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, or Prime Minister Boris Johnson into power if neither wins a majority in Parliament.

“I will vote for legislation to pass a people’s vote, of course I will, and I would have done that under the previous Conservative government, just as I would do under any other government,” she told the BBC, referring to a second referendum on membership of the European Union (EU) proposed by Labour.

Asked if she would support Labour in an effort to stop Britain leaving the EU if there was a hung Parliament, she said she would, provided that Corbyn was no longer its leader.

“I have said that Liberal Democrat votes won’t put Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn into Number 10,” she said.

“Liberal Democrats will work to stop Brexit, we will support legislation that puts in place a people’s vote and we will work across parties.”

She also pledged not to resign if her party loses seats in the election.

The Liberal Democrats, who cast themselves as the only ‘Stop Brexit’ party, trail the Conservatives and Labour in opinion polls and are expected to fall a long way short of winning the election outright. But they could have an important role if neither the Conservatives nor Labour win a majority and have to find a partner in order to form a government.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of the Mobile Anti-Disturbances Squadron (ESMAD) confront anti-government protesters during a march in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday.
Third general strike keeps pressure on Colombia's Duque
Thousands of protesters took part in anti-government demonstrations in Colombia's capital Bogota and other cities Wednesday during the country's third general strike in two weeks. Strike leaders...
Chief executive officer of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolyev arrives at EU headquarters in Brussels in 2015. Federal prosecutors have interviewed the head of Ukraine's state-owned gas company as part of an ongoing probe into the business dealings of Rudy Giuliani and two of his Soviet-born business associates.
Ukrainian gas chief meets with prosecutors probing Rudy Giuliani
Federal prosecutors have interviewed the head of Ukraine's state-owned gas company as part of an investigation into the business dealings of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani,...
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, Nov. 3. Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said the the 95-year-old former U.S. president has been discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection.
Former U.S. President Carter, 95, released from hospital
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was released from a hospital Wednesday, his office said, after the latest in a series of health issues that have raised concerns about the 95-year-old. The Car...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Liberal Democrats' leader Jo Swinson poses for a photo during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London while on the general election campaign trail in London Wednesday. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. | AARON CHOWN / PA / VIA AP

, , , , , , , , , ,