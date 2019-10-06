Asia Pacific

Pigs as big as polar bears: Chinese breeders go large amid pork shortage

Bloomberg

BEIJING – In a farm deep in the southern region of China lives a pig that is as heavy as a polar bear.

The 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) animal is part of a herd that is being bred to become giant swine. At slaughter, some of the pigs can sell for more than 10,000 yuan ($1,400), over three times higher than the average monthly disposable income in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi province, where the farm’s owner, Pang Cong, lives.

While Pang’s pigs may be an extreme example of the lengths farmers are going to fill China’s swelling pork shortage problem, the idea that bigger is better has been spreading across the country, home to the world’s most voracious consumers of the meat.

High pork prices in the northeastern province of Jilin are prompting farmers to raise pigs to reach an average weight of 175 to 200 kilograms, higher than the normal weight of 125 kilograms. They want to raise them “as big as possible,” said Zhao Hailin, a hog farmer in the region.

The trend isn’t limited to small farms. Major protein producers in China, including Wens Foodstuffs Group Co., the country’s top pig breeder, Cofco Meat Holdings Ltd. and Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co. are trying to increase the average weight of their pigs. Big farms are focusing on boosting the heft by at least 14 percent, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst with the consulting firm Bric Agriculture Group.

The average weight of pigs at slaughter at some large-scale farms has climbed to as much as 140 kilograms, compared with about 110 normally, Lin said. That could boost profits by more than 30 percent, he said.

The large swine are being bred during a desperate time for China. With African swine fever decimating the nation’s hog herd — in half, by some estimates — prices of pork have soared to record levels, leading the government to urge farmers to boost production to temper inflation.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has warned that the supply situation will be “extremely severe” through to the first half of 2020. China will face a pork shortage of 10 million tons this year — more than what is available in global trade, meaning it needs to increase production domestically, he said.

During a recent visit to major livestock provinces of Shandong, Hebei and Henan, Hu urged local governments to resume pig production as soon as possible, with a target of returning to normal levels next year.

Still, many farmers are wary about restocking swine after being hurt by an earlier outbreak. Also, piglet and breeding sow prices have surged, making it more expensive for backyard farms to afford rebuilding their herds. Increasing the size of pigs they already own may be the next best step.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Pro-democracy demonstrators rally at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on Sunday.
Hong Kong rejects challenge to 'Henry VIII' mask ban
A Hong Kong court rejected on Sunday a challenge to an emergency law criminalizing protesters wearing face masks, and democracy activists hit the streets again in defiance of the ban despite half t...
North Korean negotiator Kim Miyong Gil speaks outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, saying discussions with the U.S. on Pyongyang's nuclear program had broken down.
North Korea says nuclear talks with U.S. broke down; Washington expects progress in two weeks
North Korea's chief negotiator said Saturday that nuclear talks with the U.S. had broken down, but Washington maintained the two sides had "good discussions" in Sweden that it intends to build on i...
In this image taken from video, British High Commissioner Laura Clarke wipes away a tear after hugging a Maori elder during a visit to the town of Gisborne, in New Zealand, on Wednesday. Clarke expressed "regret" that British explorers killed some of the first indigenous Maori they met 250 years ago. She met with Maori tribal leaders in the town as New Zealand marked the anniversary of Capt. James Cook and the crew of his ship Endeavour's arrival in 1769.
New Zealand marks Capt. Cook's 1769 arrival as prime minister urges 'more open' talk on history
As commemorations kicked off to mark the landing of the British explorer James Cook 250 years ago, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday called for her country to have a more op...

, , ,