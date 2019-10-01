President Donald Trump stops to take a question from NBC Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson as he departs a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for new Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Monday. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Trump pressed Australian leader to help in probe of Robert Mueller inquiry's origins: NYT

Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump urged Australia’s prime minister during a recent phone call to help the U.S. attorney general in an investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials with knowledge of the call.

The White House restricted access to the call’s transcript to a small group of presidential aides, one of the officials said, according to the Times. It was an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump, the paper said.

