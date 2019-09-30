Jared Kushner (center), senior White House adviser, and Wilbur Ross (left), U.S. commerce secretary, wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive for a news conference in New York on Sept. 25. | BLOOMBERG

Democrats desperate to derail U.S. economy in order to beat Trump, commerce chief Wilbur Ross says

COLUMBUS, OHIO – U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Democrats are trying to derail the economy with an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump because they know that otherwise, he’ll win re-election in 2020.

Ross said economic indicators through August were headed in the right direction before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump last week. Pelosi’s move followed damaging revelations, including that the president asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate top Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a July phone call.

“The market has not reacted well to this impeachment business,” Ross said Sunday on Fox News. “Democrats are desperate to try to derail the economy because they know if they don’t, they’re toast next November.”

Ross’s comments come after Trump mounted a defense to Democrats’ impeachment investigation on Saturday, saying in a tweeted video that the opposition party is trying to oust him because he’s fighting for the voters who elected him. The future of the country is at stake, Trump said.

Ross also noted that Pelosi is third in the line of succession for the presidency after Vice President Mike Pence. “That’s an interesting thought,” he said.

Jared Kushner (center), senior White House adviser, and Wilbur Ross (left), U.S. commerce secretary, wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive for a news conference in New York on Sept. 25. | BLOOMBERG

