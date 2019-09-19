A police offer stands in the grounds of the golf resort owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, during Trump's stay at the resort, in Turnberry, Scotland, last year. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Democrats seek details on U.S. military use of Trump's Scottish resort hotel after Pentagon reveals 'far more taxpayer funds' were spent

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Documents from the Pentagon show that “far more taxpayer funds” were spent by the U.S. military on overnight stays at a Trump resort in Scotland than previously known, two Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday, as they demanded more evidence from the Defense Department as part of their investigation.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the heads of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee and one of it subcommittees said that while initial reports indicated that only one U.S. military crew had stayed at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort southeast of Glasgow, the Pentagon had now turned over data indicating “more than three dozen separate stays” since Trump moved into the White House.

Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and Rep. Jamie Raskin, who chairs the civil rights subcommittee, said that while the Defense Department had not given Congress information about the total number of rooms it had booked at the resort, it did say the average cost of a room for U.S. service personnel between August 2017 and July 2019 was $189 per night.

They said the Pentagon had also informed them that during that time period, Pentagon expenditures “specifically associated with the Trump Turnberry … amounted to $124,578.96.”

If the Pentagon figures on the total costs are accurate, the lawmakers said, “it appears that U.S. taxpayer funds were used to purchase the equivalent of more than 659 rooms at the Trump Turnberry just since August 2017 — or the equivalent of one room every night for more than one-and-a-half years.”

Asked to comment, a Pentagon spokeswoman said: “As with all congressional correspondence, we will respond directly to the authors of the letter.”

The lawmakers said their estimate did not include another $59,729 in “unspecified charges to government travel cards” as well as $16.6 million in fuel purchased by the U.S. military at nearby Prestwick Airport between Jan. 20, 2017, and June 21, 2019.

The congressmen said they were concerned the department had refused to turn over communications with “outside entities” about Turnberry or Prestwick Airport, and instead had referred their inquiries to the White House.

In a recent exchange in Scotland’s regional parliament, a Liberal Democrat member, Mike Rumbles, asked Scotland’s government to confirm how much money Prestwick Airport had received from the U.S. military for its operations, and whether the government could confirm news reports that the Pentagon provided the airport’s “largest single income stream.”

Scottish Transport Minister Michael Matheson responded that Prestwick Airport had been used by military units since the 1930s for “stopovers and refueling.”

Matheson said the airport itself “generally” only booked rooms for the U.S. military at Trump’s resort if other hotels were unavailable or customers specifically requested it. “There is no commercial relationship between Prestwick and Turnberry,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall Wednesday in Otay Mesa, California, with the commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite (left), acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan (right) and acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan.
Trump says there are many options short of war with Iran after attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there were many options short of war with Iran after U.S. ally Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in a crippling ...
World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, 96, receives the Bronze Star from U.S. Army Maj. Peter Semanoff at the World War II Memorial Wednesday in Washington. Smoyer fought with the U.S. Army's 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany — a dramatic duel filmed by an Army cameraman that was seen all over the world.
'Hero of Cologne' receives his Bronze Star 75 years late after WWII bubble gum fraternization sna...
When 96-year-old Clarence Smoyer came to Washington Wednesday, he thought he was heading to the Pentagon to sign copies of "Spearhead," a recent book detailing his exploits as a World War II tank g...
This 2017 photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A woman whose claims of sexual abuse against Epstein were outlined in a federal indictment sued his estate Wednesday, saying the wealthy financier took advantage of her family's poor financial position to abuse her from age 14 to 17.
Woman sues Jeffrey Epstein estate, saying she was abused at age 14
A woman whose claims of sexual abuse against Jeffrey Epstein were outlined in a federal indictment sued his estate Wednesday, saying the wealthy financier took advantage of her family's poor financ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A police offer stands in the grounds of the golf resort owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, during Trump's stay at the resort, in Turnberry, Scotland, last year. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,