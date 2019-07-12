Ohara Heights mudslide survivors still traumatized, relate their stories

As this month marks the first anniversary of torrential rain in western Japan, the Chugoku Shimbun has talked to several current and former residents of Ohara Heights, a residential area built in the 1970s that housed 315 residents in 113 households before the disaster. Here are some of their stories.

Yukie Kirioka, 71

At one area of an empty lot, where the house of Yukie Kirioka, 71, used to live with her late husband, there is a small flower bed. Kirioka built it in May and planted dogwood flower seeds and trees — her favorite.

The flower bed is also the spot where her husband, Katsuharu, was found dead after the mudslides engulfed their home.

“I wanted to make the flower bed somewhat his grave so that I can come visit him whenever I want right away,” Kirioka said.

Kirioka was at her home with her husband on that day. Feeling apprehensive over the torrential downpour, she went down stairs from the second floor. Immediately after she reached the first floor, a mudslide wiped away their home.

She survived after being rescued by neighbors. Katsuharu, who was on the first floor, didn’t.

Sustaining serious injuries on her hands and legs, she was hospitalized for about a month. After being discharged, she moved into a public housing unit run by the prefecture 2 km away from Ohara Heights.

Memories with her husband, with whom she had been together for about 50 years, flash across her mind to this day. Some nights, she says tears roll down her cheeks uncontrollably.

In mid-May, Kirioka scattered Katsuharu’s ashes into the Seto Inland Sea.

“I was overwhelmed with the surge of emotion,” she said when she was seeing the ashes sinking in the sea.

She still can’t believe what happened. To this day, she feels it was an illusion.

The residential group was one of her sources of support, she said. She actively participated in the group’s activities like seminars on disaster prevention and decorating the housing compound with flowers.

“The group’s activities were really comforting,” Kirioka said.

She goes to the flower bed in Ohara Heights almost every day. Even though she plans to stay at her current dwelling, she hopes to maintain ties with the residents from Ohara Heights.

“I want to be part of the Ohara Heights recovery efforts,” she said.

Yoshihide Sumoto, 65

Sumoto evacuated with his neighbors, an elderly couple, via his car when torrential rain hit the region on June 7. Before last year’s disaster, the couple and Sumoto only used to exchange greetings when they met and weren’t that close. But after the disaster, they made a pact that in case of an emergency, he would come get them.

He participates in events hosted by the association and makes connections with people from the housing compound. Once the sand dams are complete, he thinks more residents will return to this area.

He hopes Ohara Heights will be a place where residents look after one another and the elderly can feel safe living there.

Sanae Mizoguchi, 57, company worker

The day before a local evacuation drill took place on June 2, Mizoguchi stayed at her home overnight for the first time in a year.

But she could not get to sleep, feeling worried about the weather outside. To this day, whenever she hears the sound of the falling rain, her heart starts racing and she gets distracted, she says.

Mizoguchi hopes to return to her home from her temporary housing by the end of the year. She says she needs to get adjusted gradually. She also hopes she has discussions with her family and neighbors regularly about what she has learned at disaster prevention seminars, such as when to evacuate and urge neighbors to leave.

Keiji Mihara, 43, company worker

On the day the disaster hit, even though Mihara’s family safely evacuated and survived, mud swept away everything, including his home. He built a grave for his dog, who went missing after the mudslide, on the site where the house previously stood.

His family decided to leave the residential area because the place reminds them of loss and fear from the torrential rain.

He just started rebuilding his life and hopes that similar tragedies wouldn’t happen again. Even though he has relocated, he says he wants to support the recovery of the housing compound from afar.

Mitsue Wakatake, 61, welfare facility employee

Wakatake returned to her home located in the housing complex from her evacuation site last October. She says she has a strong attachment to her home, which she has lived in for 30 years. Since the day of the disaster, when she witnessed the devastation as she was left behind, she has not been in good health.

Her home stands at the end of the valley of the mountain where mud slid last year, and she feels anxious even if the sand dams are completed.

She is terrified thinking about how far she needs to evacuate if a similar disaster happens. At the same time, she says she is resolved to protect herself as long as she lives at her home.