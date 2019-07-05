A British Royal Navy ship patrols near the supertanker Grace 1, which is suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, after it was detained off the coast of Gibraltar on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

World

U.K. seizure of tanker loaded with Iranian crude 'excellent news': U.S.

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton applauded the interception by Britain’s Gibraltar Thursday of a supertanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, saying the ship was breaking international sanctions.

“Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions,” Bolton tweeted.

“America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade,” he said.

Iran condemned the detention of the tanker as an “illegal interception,” but Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said in a statement that the cargo was believed destined for the Banyas Refinery in Syria, which is subject to European sanctions.

“That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria,” he said.

The 330-meter (1,000-foot) Grace 1 tanker was halted in the early hours of Thursday by police and customs agencies in Gibraltar, a tiny overseas British territory on Spain’s southern tip.

They were aided by a detachment of British Royal Marines.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A fire rages following an earthquake in Ridgecrest , California, Thursday in this still image taken from social media video.
Southern California M6.4 earthquake strongest in 20 years, triggers fires
A strong earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some damage in a town near the epicenter amid a...
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the July Fourth Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington Thursday as a brief rain shower passes over the area.
Trump, protesters gear up for anything-but-usual July Fourth fete
In a sweltering capital threatened by storms, the traditional Fourth of July parade Thursday served as a warm-up act to a distinctly nontraditional evening event at the Lincoln Memorial, where Pres...
People walk in Tree Library park in Milan, Italy, last year. The city has ambitious plans to plant 3 million new trees by 2030 — a move that experts say could offer relief to the city's muggy and sometimes tropical weather. A study released Thursday says the most effective way to fight global warming is to plant lots of trees — a trillion of them, maybe more.
Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees
The most effective way to fight global warming is to plant lots of trees, a study says. A trillion of them, maybe more. And there's enough room, Swiss scientists say. Even with existing cities a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A British Royal Navy ship patrols near the supertanker Grace 1, which is suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, after it was detained off the coast of Gibraltar on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,