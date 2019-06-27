Protesters, both from Hong Kong and Japan, demonstrated against extradition legislation that would allow residents of Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, in front of Osaka's Namba Station on Thursday evening. | ERIC JOHNSTON

National

Hong Kong extradition opponents in Osaka protest legislation ahead of G20, ask for U.K., U.S. help

by Eric Johnston

Staff Writer

OSAKA - About 40 Hong Kong residents and Japanese gathered Thursday evening in central Osaka to protest extradition legislation that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

The demonstration came on the eve of the Group of 20 summit, which includes a closely watched meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It also came as protests in Hong Kong continued Wednesday, with activists calling on world leaders to take up the extradition legislation issue with Xi.

China has said it will not allow such discussions in Osaka, but the U.S. has suggested the issue could be raised.

Protesters in front of Osaka’s Namba Station held signs that said in English, “Save Hong Kong” and “President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong.” One of the leaders, a resident of the former British colony who identified himself only as “A.C.”, read out a statement in English to the crowd as a light rain poured down.

“In light of Hong Kong’s current circumstances and possible humanitarian threat, we hereby urgently plead for the government and parliament of the United Kingdom, out of conscience and moral responsibility, to reassess the validity of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and for the United States congress to pass the ‘Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act’ as soon as possible, and for nations around the world to protect the safety of our citizens,” he said.

The protest was organized over social media and was not sponsored by any particular established group.

The demonstrators added they had no plans for further demonstrations during the G20 summit, which concludes Saturday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Osaka on Thursday for the Group of 20 summit that starts Friday.
Underlining improved Japan-China ties, Abe and Xi meet ahead of G20 summit
One day before the start of the G20 Osaka summit, visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a bilateral meeting in the city Thursday to underline the recent improv...
Police officers check vehicles near the main venue of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka on Thursday amid tightened security in preparation for the start of the two-day meeting Friday.
On approach to Osaka G20, Trump whips up storm for Abe on defense and trade
As a storm bore down on Osaka on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the city ahead of the Group of 20 summit, another was on its way — straight from Washington. Osaka was gearing up for the two-d...
A woman takes a picture of a G20 Osaka design set up outside the venue for the G20 Osaka Summit Wednesday.
LIVEBLOG: Osaka G20 — a look ahead
Live updates from Osaka and The Japan Times newsroom about the June 28-29 Group of 20 summit.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters, both from Hong Kong and Japan, demonstrated against extradition legislation that would allow residents of Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, in front of Osaka's Namba Station on Thursday evening. | ERIC JOHNSTON

, , , , , ,