Tokyo court approves another 10 days in detention for ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

A Tokyo court decided Tuesday that Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., and one of his close aides should be held another 10 days, after they were served with fresh arrest warrants the previous day for alleged financial misconduct.

A Ghosn lawyer appealed the decision by the Tokyo District Court, while attorneys for Greg Kelly, a former representative director at Nissan, are expected to do the same.

Based on the Code of Criminal Procedure, the detention period could be further extended through Dec. 30 if Tokyo prosecutors make such a request and the court approves it.

Ghosn and Kelly were initially arrested Nov. 19 by prosecutors on suspicion of breaching the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by reporting only about ¥5 billion of Ghosn’s ¥10 billion in compensation during the five years through March 2015 in securities reports submitted to Japanese regulators.

They faced fresh accusations Monday of allegedly understating his remuneration by a further ¥4.2 billion in the securities reports for the three years through March this year.

The arrests came as Tokyo prosecutors indicted Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan on a charge of violating the financial instruments law over alleged misstatements in the company’s releases to the market during the five years through March 2015.