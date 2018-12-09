China calls on Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences
A sign of the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, where Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is being held on an extradition warrant, is seen outside the facility in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, on Saturday, | REUTERS

Business

China calls on Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences

Reuters

BEIJING/OTTAWA – China warned Canada on Saturday that there would be severe consequences if it did not immediately release Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s chief financial officer, calling the case “extremely nasty.”

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 and faces extradition to the United States, which alleges that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

The executive is the daughter of the founder of Huawei.

If extradited to the United States, Meng would face charges of conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions, a Canadian court heard on Friday, with a maximum sentence of 30 years for each charge.

No decision was reached at the extradition hearing after nearly six hours of arguments and counter-arguments, and the hearing was adjourned until Monday.

In a short statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said that Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng had issued the warning to release Meng to Canada’s ambassador in Beijing, summoning him to lodge a “strong protest.”

Adam Austen, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said Saturday there is “nothing to add beyond what the Minister said yesterday.”

Freeland told reporters on Friday that relationship with China is important and valued, and Canada’s ambassador in Beijing has assured Chinese that consular access will be provided to Meng.

When asked about the possible Chinese backlash after the arrest of Huawei’s CFO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that Canada has a very good relationship with Beijing.

Canada’s arrest of Meng at the request of the United States while she was changing plane in Vancouver was a serious breach of her lawful rights, Le said.

The move “ignored the law, was unreasonable” and was in its very nature “extremely nasty,” he added.

“China strongly urges the Canadian side to immediately release the detained person, and earnestly protect their lawful, legitimate rights, otherwise Canada must accept full responsibility for the serious consequences caused.”

The statement did not elaborate.

“There will probably be a deep freeze with the Chinese in high-level visits and exchanges,” David Mulroney, former Canadian ambassador to China, said on Friday.

“The ability to talk about free trade will be put in the ice box for a while. But we’re going to have to live with that. That’s the price of dealing with a country like China.”

Meng’s arrest was on the same day that U.S. President Donald Trump met in Argentina with China’s Xi Jinping to look for ways to resolve an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“We are tracking the developments of this case and refer you to the filings in the Supreme Court of British Columbia,” said a U.S. State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The news of Meng’s arrest has roiled stock markets and drawn condemnation from Chinese authorities, although Trump and his top economic advisers have played down its importance to trade talks after the two leaders agreed to a truce.

A Huawei spokesman said on Friday the company has “every confidence that the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will reach the right conclusion.” The company has said it complies with all applicable export control and sanctions laws and other regulations.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), is one of the business leaders praising Japan's move to accept more foreign workers.
Decision to permit more foreign workers draws praise from big business, fear from municipalities
Business leaders on Saturday welcomed Japan's move to accept more foreign workers to ease the graying nation's labor crunch, but some municipalities appeared unsure about how to brace for the in...
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a working dinner after the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1. Trade analyst Amanda DeBusk says the subsequent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou "pulls in who is going to be the world leader, essentially."
How the arrest of a Huawei executive deepens the conflict between Beijing and Washington
The arrest of a prominent Chinese telecommunications executive has driven home why it will be so hard for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve its deepening conflict with...
Seiji Honda, corporate vice president of Nissan Motor Corp., bows after finishing a news conference in Tokyo on Friday as the firm revealed a plan to recall 150,000 vehicles due to improper inspections.
Nissan to recall 150,000 vehicles after new improper inspection practices come to light
Already bogged down in a series of cases of improper vehicle tests, Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that it has found new misconduct and will recall about 150,000 automobiles. While the Yokohama-ba...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A sign of the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, where Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is being held on an extradition warrant, is seen outside the facility in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, on Saturday, | REUTERS

, , , , ,