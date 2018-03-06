North Korea’s Kim and Seoul envoys discuss easing tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a more than four-hour meeting and dinner with visiting South Korean envoys, saying it was his “firm will to vigorously advance” and “write a new history of national reunification” with Seoul, state media and the South’s presidential office said Tuesday.

“Hearing the intention of President Moon Jae In for a summit from the special envoy of the south side, he exchanged views and made a satisfactory agreement,” state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported of the Monday meeting.

It wasn’t immediately clear what agreement the report was referring to, but Kim invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for a leadership summit at an early date last month. The dramatic gesture was verbally delivered by Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, during a meeting at Moon’s presidential compound in Seoul a day after the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

While Moon has yet to officially accept the invitation, the KCNA report said Kim had given “the important instruction to the relevant field to rapidly take practical steps for it” and had received a personal letter from the South Korean leader, indicating planning for a meeting could be in the works.

The South Korean delegation was dispatched to the North in hopes of encouraging Pyongyang and Washington to begin talks with one another. Tensions and fears of conflict on the Korean Peninsula have soared, prompted by bellicose insults and barbed threats between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Both North Korea and the United States have expressed willingness to talk, but President Trump demands the North “denuke” first. The North, which has vowed never to give up its nuclear deterrent in the face of U.S. “hostility,” says it will not sit down to talks under preconditions.

Moon has sought to bridge this gap.

In a statement, his presidential Blue House said the meeting and dinner ran a marathon four-plus hours, from 6 p.m. to 10:12 p.m., indicating that discussions may have been in-depth.

During the dinner, KCNA said Kim and the envoys had an “openhearted talk” on a number of issues, but the word denuclearization was unsurprisingly absent from the report.

Kim, it said, “made an exchange of in-depth views on the issues for easing the acute military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and activating the versatile dialogue, contact, cooperation and exchange,” it said.

The 10-member South Korean delegation led by Moon’s national security director, Chung Eui-yong, marked the first time South Korean officials had met with the young North Korean leader in person since he took power after his dictator father’s death in late 2011. The delegation’s trip was the first known high-level visit by South Korean officials to the North in about a decade.

Chung said at the Blue House on Monday before his departure that his team would deliver the South Korean president’s wish to bring about denuclearization of the peninsula.

“We will deliver President Moon Jae-in’s wish to bring about denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace by extending the goodwill and better inter-Korean relations created by the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,” Chung said at the presidential Blue House before he left.

Seoul’s delegation met leader Kim, his wife, Ri Sol Ju, his sister, Kim Yo Jong, and other officials on Monday, the South’s presidential office said.

The delegation will wrap up a two-day trip to Pyongyang later Tuesday after another meeting with North Korean officials, it said.