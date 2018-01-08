Village in Nagano comes up with hunk calendar to help 12 bachelors find mates

Women hoping to find Mr. Right in 2018 should check for dates on the Otoko Goyomi (Men’s Calendar) published by the village of Otari in Nagano Prefecture. The calendar showcases a dozen local bachelors who are looking for wives.

Otari is promoting the charms of its rustic scenery and hot springs along with the strong men living in the mountainous region. It hopes the calendar will help the 12 men find wives either within or outside the village.

The village office will serve as an intermediary if a woman wants to go on a date with one of them.

The village of 3,000 near the border with Niigata Prefecture is experiencing population decline. Its population now stands at roughly a third of its mid-1950s figure. The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research predicts Otari’s population will drop to 909 by 2060.

The village hopes the wall calendar, which features men aged from 20 to 37, will reduce the pace of decline.

The village office approached a community development group formed by young people to help find men for the project. The 12 chosen were either self-nominated or recommended by others.

Mr. July, whose hobby is mountain climbing, can be seen staring into the distance from a snow-covered peak. Mr. October is pictured grinning into the camera after finishing a day of harvesting rice. November focuses on a man soaking in an outdoor onsen (hot spring), while Mr. January hits the slopes at Otari’s ski resort.

The calendar lists the names, professions, hobbies, goals and other data about the men and their dream girls on each page.

“I want to enjoy this scenery with someone, just the two of us,” one profile reads. Another teasingly says: “I like to go fast in the snow.”

The village printed 1,500 copies of the calendar for sale at its office, ski resort and other places for ¥1,500 each. It is also accepting orders by mail.

“Please contact us if you would like to go on a date or get acquainted with one of the men,” said a representative from Otari’s planning and finance section.

For inquiries, contact the Otari Village Office at 0261 (82) 2001.

