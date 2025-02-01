Every winter, powderhounds from across the globe flock to Hokkaido eager to experience its mythical snowfall. At the center of this wintery universe are towns such as Niseko, where luxurious resorts draw visitors in for a party that lasts all season.

However, in the age of overtourism, more winter sports enthusiasts are trading in crowded pistes for the backcountry — but the unparalleled scenery and virgin slopes of Hokkaido’s alpine touring routes do not come without risk.

In October 2024, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism sponsored a survey in tandem with local Hokkaido bureaus to survey backcountry adventurers. In addition to collecting data to make off-piste activities safer for tourists and locals, the land ministry also hopes to leverage insights into increased adventure tourism revenue.