At a recent event in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward to teach older people how to use a smartphone, 76-year-old instructor Hiroshi Nomura begins his lecture by showing the class where the power button is.

“Press it for two or three seconds and release after you see a blue light turn on,” he says in a friendly tone, asking the 17 participants to manipulate the smartphones themselves. “Unlike televisions, smartphones take time to get up and running because they are driven by programs, just like PCs.”

With that, the hands-on session is underway, hosted by Suginami’s ward office and aimed at those over the age of 60 with little to no prior experience with smartphones.