The winter holidays can easily be either the most wonderful or the most lonely time in a person’s year. For those of us from overseas who by choice or necessity are sticking it out in Tokyo this New Year’s, the thought of spending the holidays far from home can be daunting.

For queer folk, the first place we turn to for friends, merriment and comfort is always our local LGBTQ+ community — be it the physical neighborhoods of Shinjuku Ni-chome or Ueno, or the broader network of events centering on queer patrons. Ni-chome itself is open throughout the New Year period, and many folks report that the bars feel just about as lively as any other weekend night out on the town, with most spots breaking into New Year’s countdowns on the evening of Dec. 31.

However, for those looking for something more special and celebratory, there are plenty of parties, raves and drag shows planned in the final weeks of 2024 to keep your cup of joy running over this season.