Before I even got in the taxi in front of Yaizu Station, the driver knew where I was headed.

“At this time of day, I can guess a customer is either having lunch at Chakaiseki Onjaku or Chisou Nishi Kenichi,” she says as we pull away from the taxi rank. In my case, it was the latter.

In recent years, Yaizu, a fishing port on the western shore of Suruga Bay in Shizuoka Prefecture, has quietly become a gourmet hotspot. Indeed, The Japan Times Destinations Restaurant team was here in 2022, when we featured the refined seafood fare of Chakaiseki Onjaku.