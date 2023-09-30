Japanese ways of doing things have a tendency to gain currency in the West.

Whether it’s something fiddly such as kintsugi (repairing broken crockery with resin and gold flakes) or putting one’s house in order a la Marie Kondo, these ideas catch on inexplicably, often enjoying a lofty status above other homegrown techniques. Zen sells , as does sushi , a certain cultivated image of Japan.

Though far from Zen, this slow spread of Japan’s time-tested techniques includes ikejime. Roughly rendered in English as “locking in life,” ikejime is a fishing technique that delivers a quick death to the catch that ensures its freshness and the quality of its meat.