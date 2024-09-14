Among Kyoto’s myriad temples, shrines and other tourist hot spots, the Kamo River stands out as a rare refuge from the crowds choking the rest of the ancient capital.

If the weather is nice, and even sometimes when it's not, you are guaranteed to see people out enjoying the modest green spaces sandwiching this gentle waterway that cuts through Kyoto’s eastern neighborhoods. On weekends, it's not unusual to see people out for a jog or walking their dogs along the banks, while others play badminton, picnic with friends or even cuddle up with a loved one. You may see a man play his harmonica to a group of waterborne ducks or an eccentric Kyotoite out walking their mongoose (rare, but it happens).

At night, especially on the weekends, groups of people gather around street musicians, magicians or even acrobatic performances. There has never been a Saturday in my nine years of living in Kyoto where there wasn’t music, drinking and some form of spontaneous community forming near the waters of the Kamo River.