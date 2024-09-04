Autumn foliage is expected to occur later than in an average year in many parts of Japan due to warmer weather, with the cities of Nagano and Sapporo forecast to experience the color change 11 days later than usual, private forecaster Japan Meteorological Corp. announced Tuesday.

Tokyo’s foliage will turn vibrant yellow on Nov. 26 and deep red on Dec. 1 — within the range of an average year. Osaka’s coloration will also occur on its usual timeline around similar dates.

However, Sapporo and Nagano's red foliage are expected to emerge on Nov. 8 and Nov. 23, respectively — 11 days later than usual.