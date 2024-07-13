If you’re not already thinking about how to keep your cool in the sultry sauna we call summer in Japan, you should be.

With the caveat that I am not a weatherman, I feel confident predicting that this year will be no more comfortable than last. Added to that is the fact that summer now seems longer, with mean daily temperatures throughout the country topping 30 degrees Celsius right through September, according to data from the actual experts at the Japan Meteorological Agency.

While the country as a whole is hotter, the Japanese archipelago is hugely diverse from the seaside to the alps and mountainous ranges that run its length. Getting to the coast for a sea breeze or into a national park for a therapeutic dose of shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) are both good options for beating the heat. Japan is also blessed with water, whether it be the sea, rivers or lakes — even if you can’t leave the city, when was the last time you visited your local pool?