Most famously, amazake is the lightly alcoholic sake lees leftovers often served warm at fall festivals. The term is also used to refer to the nonalcoholic rice slurry to which brewers add yeast to begin winemaking.
Nothing against warm amazake, but the onset of balmy weather means we’ll be dealing with the latter today.
