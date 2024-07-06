While many cultures take sun protection seriously, Japan has surpassed every other in its umbrella and parasol consumption, selling over 100 million annually.

They can be a terror at times — especially when wielded by a shaky elder on a bike — but daily life in Japan has built itself around their use: stands outside every convenience store, plastic umbrella bags at the entryway of department stores on rainy days, and anti-theft umbrella lockers at some establishments. Umbrella theft is even a major plot point in movies such as Ryosuke Hashiguchi’s 2001 film “Hush!”

As summer 2024 heats up with record temperatures, let’s take a look at how umbrellas and parasols came to hold such a special place in Japanese society and how you can optimize your parasol usage to stay (relatively) cool.