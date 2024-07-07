While ramen needs no introduction, describing tsukemen to the uninitiated might make it sound like an odd hipster creation. With the broth and noodles served separately, tsukemen is essentially deconstructed ramen.

Just like ramen, tsukemen broth and flavorings can vary greatly from place to place, but what they tend to have in common are cold noodles served with a hot broth and a variety of toppings. And like other twists on quintessential Japanese dishes, tsukemen has a decidedly more modern origin than you might think.

The original creator of tsukemen may not be around today, but his dish lives on not only in kitchens and restaurants across Japan but also with his successor, Toshihiko Iino, and the Taishoken Higashiikebukuro honten (main store).