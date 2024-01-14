Twenty years ago, the dismissal bell at Mosetsuri Elementary School rang for the final time. The simple blue and white school house would sit silent at the bottom of a valley in an eastern Hokkaido valley from then on, shuttered due to depopulation and a lack of students to take in for class.

That is until Hiromi Uetake, 38, found his way to Tsurui, a village just outside of the city of Kushiro, with aspirations of creating a craft beer brewery. With a referral from a friend, Uetake jumped at the chance to renovate Mosetsuri, and in early 2021 in the former school’s gym, Brassiere Knot was born.

Where children once played tag, towering vats for brewing and fermenting now stand. On the same stage where principals conferred graduation diplomas, staff now fill growlers. The hallways have been painted over in muted grays with amber lights — a design aesthetic married to Brassiere Knot’s philosophy on flavor: balance. Never overpowering but never underwhelming, not flashy but refined.