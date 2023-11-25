An Indian man who built himself a home inspired by traditional Japanese architecture and developed his own version of the Japanese tea ceremony now entertains his guests in the house located in Santiniketan, a town in India's eastern state of West Bengal.

Nilanjan Bandyopadhyay has been lauded in local media for fulfilling the long-held dream of renowned Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore, who during his lifetime had wished to build his own Japanese house in the same area.

Named "Kokoro" after the Japanese word for heart, the house stands in the small town located around 150 kilometers from the state capital Kolkata, the same area of Visva-Bharati, a university founded by Tagore.