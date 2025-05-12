Japan has one of the oldest populations on the planet, with women enjoying an average of 75.5 years of good health and men 72.6 years. Additionally, the country boasts more than 95,000 centenarians, a number expected to grow as people live longer.

Yet, beyond the statistics lie individual stories. Each centenarian is a living testament to history, having witnessed world wars, a postwar economic miracle, the rise of computers and the internet, as well as profound societal change.

Now, this generation is quietly redefining what it means to be old — not by retreating from the world, but by remaking it in their image: a world of purpose, creativity and reinvention.