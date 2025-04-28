In the last few years, astronomers have discovered that our galaxy is teeming with planets unlike anything in our solar system.
One such exotic world, K2-18b, made the news recently over what some scientists claim is tentative evidence of what could be signs of life. Others say it’s far too soon to tell.
K2-18b weighs in at more than eight times the mass of Earth, orbits a red dwarf star every 33 days and just might be covered with a massive ocean and blanketed by an atmosphere complete with water vapor and rain clouds, according to work done by two teams of researchers.
