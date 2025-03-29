Rafayel's girlfriends went all out to celebrate their lover's birthday, renting malls across China for parties, decorating high-speed trains with his photos and even staging a dazzling drone show.

But the birthday boy was absent from every event — he's a virtual character in Love and Deepspace, a romantic mobile game that has won over millions of young women in China and beyond. Launched last year, the game blends monster-hunting action with sometimes raunchy cutscenes in a futuristic world where "love knows no bounds," according to Shanghai-based developer Papergames.

Players are hooked on its realistic 3D character modelling, immersive narratives and the chance to build relationships with five distinct virtual boyfriends. Since its release in January 2024, the game has earned more than $500 million worldwide on the Google Play store and Apple's App Store.