Sen Genshitsu, a centenarian master of the Japanese tea ceremony, has spent decades traveling the globe to educate people about the cultural institution, promoting the idea of “peacefulness through a bowl of tea” in a lifelong mission that shows no signs of ebbing.

An unwavering commitment took Genshitsu to Sydney in early June to conduct a traditional ceremony under the theme of “tea sharing for peace,” at an event marking the 60th anniversary of his Oceania mission.

The former grand master of Urasenke, one of the art’s top three schools in Japan, demonstrated a kencha ritual tea offering and spoke of the virtues of the tea ceremony to an audience of around 200 people from Australia and neighboring countries on June 9.