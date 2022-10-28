Held from Oct. 26 to 31, this year’s Virtual Shibuya Halloween Fes will be the third installment of a six-day-long digital celebration in which people will create avatars and log into a re-creation of Shibuya to virtually experience Halloween. There will be live shows, fun games and exciting events for participants, with one of the highlights being NHK World-Japan’s virtual booth NHK Dinosaur World, which can be accessed via the Quick Response code below.

Visitors to Dinosaur World will be able to enjoy video clips produced with NHK’s state-of-the-art CGI technology, as well as use augmented reality to admire dinosaurs rendered in high definition in iconic locales all over Shibuya and take pictures with them for social media. Please don’t forget to use the #nhkdinos hashtag!